spot_img
Sunday, January 19, 2025
spot_img
HomeNationalFROM GUNNERS TO THIEVES: Malawi Police Arrest Arsenal Supporter
National

FROM GUNNERS TO THIEVES: Malawi Police Arrest Arsenal Supporter

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi police have arrested four individuals, including an Arsenal supporter, for their alleged involvement in a string of robberies along the Mzuzu-Karonga M1 road.

According to District Police Spokesperson Sub Inspector Noel Kamchenga, the suspects were apprehended in the early hours of the morning following an intelligence-driven raid and ambush by police.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Fwasani Mughogho, 37, Ledson Chisale, 19, McHis Jabess Mkandawire, 22, and Lusungu Pundupundu Mkandawire, 40, all from Traditional Authority Mwalweni in Rumphi.

Notably, one of the suspects was found wearing an Arsenal jersey at the time of his arrest, sparking widespread surprise and amusement among locals.

Police have recovered a cache of stolen items, including clothing and buckets of tomatoes, which were allegedly taken from motorists and road users in the Jalawe and Bale area.

The suspects are currently being held in police custody, pending further investigation and charges.

Previous article
Minister Kunkuyu challenges journalists to take risks: ” Go ye and get Neef loans”
Next article
FAMA in tree planting exercise
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv