FROM GUNNERS TO THIEVES: Malawi Police Arrest Arsenal Supporter

Malawi police have arrested four individuals, including an Arsenal supporter, for their alleged involvement in a string of robberies along the Mzuzu-Karonga M1 road.

According to District Police Spokesperson Sub Inspector Noel Kamchenga, the suspects were apprehended in the early hours of the morning following an intelligence-driven raid and ambush by police.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Fwasani Mughogho, 37, Ledson Chisale, 19, McHis Jabess Mkandawire, 22, and Lusungu Pundupundu Mkandawire, 40, all from Traditional Authority Mwalweni in Rumphi.

Notably, one of the suspects was found wearing an Arsenal jersey at the time of his arrest, sparking widespread surprise and amusement among locals.

Police have recovered a cache of stolen items, including clothing and buckets of tomatoes, which were allegedly taken from motorists and road users in the Jalawe and Bale area.

The suspects are currently being held in police custody, pending further investigation and charges.