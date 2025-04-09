NBM plc hosts people with hearing impairment

The National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc on Friday hosted members of the Malawi National Association of the Deaf (MANAD), Blantyre Branch, for an exclusive tour of its operations to promote financial inclusion.

During the tour, at NBM plc Head Office and later at its Leadership Centre in Blantyre, the Bank introduced MANAD representatives to various departments within the Bank, offering insights into daily operations and service delivery.

Speaking during the engagement, NBM plc’s Product Development and Strategy Manager, Weruzani Kunkwenzu, emphasized the significance of this initiative saying it helps the Bank in understanding the needs of people with hearing impairment.

“The aim was to promote financial inclusion, understand the needs of the people with hearing impairment, and enhance accessibility to banking services. This engagement also aligns with the bank’s corporate social responsibility efforts, fostering stronger relationships with diverse customer groups and promoting financial literacy.”

“Such initiatives help expand our customer base by reaching all populations, strengthening brand loyalty through inclusivity, ensuring compliance with financial inclusion policies, and encouraging innovation in accessible banking solutions,” said Kunkwenzu.

In his remarks, MANAD’s Blantyre Branch Vice Chairperson, Isaiah Mkwaila, expressed gratitude to NBM plc for the opportunity saying the tour has helped them communicate with the Bank about their daily challenges.

“We often face challenges in understanding how various institutions operate due to communication barriers. This tour has provided us a platform to engage directly with the Bank, share our experiences, and suggest ways to improve accessibility.”

“Through this, we have been able to give the Bank our thoughts and share some of the challenges we face when accessing banking services. Having this opportunity has allowed us to communicate our ideas on how best we can move forward together,” said Mkwaila.

The MANAD guests appreciated the Digital Financial Services department, Information Technology department, and Customer Care department.