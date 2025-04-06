spot_imgspot_img
Monday, April 7, 2025
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatestCCFD ministry cheer patients at Area 25 health centre
LatestNational

CCFD ministry cheer patients at Area 25 health centre

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Mkandawire praying for the sick

The Centre of Christ Faith Deliverance Ministry (CCFD) in Lilongwe, donated assorted groceries to patients admitted at Area 25 Health Centre in order to help relieve some of the challenges they face and sharing the love of God.

CCFD’s Church pastor Nichorus Mkandawire, preached the word of God in some wards encouraging patients and guardians to remain hopeful of God’s love and care.

Quoting the book of Judges chapter 6 from verse 1 on the story of Gideon and Psalms 20, to give hope to the sick people paster Mkandawire said “We are here today as CCFD to share the love of God with all the people who are sick because the word of God is the permanent hope to the sick. So we came to inspire them with the word so that they can be inspired with the hope that is beyond this world.”

According to Mkandawire, their church make regular visits to hospitals to share love and gifts as well as pray for the healing of sick as commissioned by Jesus Christ who sent people to go and heal the sick.

“We came to share what we have as one way to show the love of God, which God Himself showed to us when he sent Jesus to die for us,” added Mkandawire.

Magret Bakali from Mgona township thanked the Church for the word of God and donations. She said patients need a lot of support of food and soap as they stay in the hospital especially now when many people are facing economic challenges.

‘’’When people, churches, companies, institutions come with gifts in hospitals we see God and these gifts will help a lot. We are also thankful because of the word of God because there are many people who have stayed long in hospital and lacked the word of God. We need God every time to be comforted.’’ said Bakali

CCFD Church meets every Sunday at 9:00am at Kabwabwa Community Day Secondary School in area 25B. The donation included bathing and washing soap, and sugar valued at 300,000.

Previous article
LILONGWE GOES GREEN: ACA Plants 100 Trees at Chimwasongwe Primary School
Next article
NDP in search for ally
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true online news from Malawi.

Contact us: editor@malawivoice.com

FOLLOW US

© Malawi Voice News Theme by Noka Inc