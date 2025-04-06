CCFD ministry cheer patients at Area 25 health centre

Mkandawire praying for the sick

The Centre of Christ Faith Deliverance Ministry (CCFD) in Lilongwe, donated assorted groceries to patients admitted at Area 25 Health Centre in order to help relieve some of the challenges they face and sharing the love of God.

CCFD’s Church pastor Nichorus Mkandawire, preached the word of God in some wards encouraging patients and guardians to remain hopeful of God’s love and care.

Quoting the book of Judges chapter 6 from verse 1 on the story of Gideon and Psalms 20, to give hope to the sick people paster Mkandawire said “We are here today as CCFD to share the love of God with all the people who are sick because the word of God is the permanent hope to the sick. So we came to inspire them with the word so that they can be inspired with the hope that is beyond this world.”

According to Mkandawire, their church make regular visits to hospitals to share love and gifts as well as pray for the healing of sick as commissioned by Jesus Christ who sent people to go and heal the sick.

“We came to share what we have as one way to show the love of God, which God Himself showed to us when he sent Jesus to die for us,” added Mkandawire.

Magret Bakali from Mgona township thanked the Church for the word of God and donations. She said patients need a lot of support of food and soap as they stay in the hospital especially now when many people are facing economic challenges.

‘’’When people, churches, companies, institutions come with gifts in hospitals we see God and these gifts will help a lot. We are also thankful because of the word of God because there are many people who have stayed long in hospital and lacked the word of God. We need God every time to be comforted.’’ said Bakali

CCFD Church meets every Sunday at 9:00am at Kabwabwa Community Day Secondary School in area 25B. The donation included bathing and washing soap, and sugar valued at 300,000.