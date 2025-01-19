Minister Kunkuyu challenges journalists to take risks: ” Go ye and get Neef loans”

By IOMMIE CHIWALO

Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Moses Kumkuyu has asked Journalists to be risk-takers if they are to achieve economic independence for the benefit of their general wellbeing.

Kumkuyu was speaking during an interface meeting between National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) and members of Southern Region Press Club (SRPC) where he highlighted that while the media plays a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely information, their general wellbeing has to improve by taking risks.

In his remarks, the Minister urged Journalists to understand the whole concept of having NEEF in the country and enquire more on how members of the press can benefit from the establishment.

“This life is all about taking risks. And the loans from NEEF can transform the general welfare of Journalists in the country and eventually become independent economically,” he said.

On his part, NEEF Chief Executive Officer, Humphreys Mdyetseni said the meeting with Journalists was beneficial in two fronts.

He said both sides will benefit in the sense that while understanding how to access loans as a media club, the grouping will also help addressing information gaps among Malawians.

According to Mdyetseni, NEEF considers media as a crucial partner since it plays a pivotal role in spearheading the economic status of people through provision of necessary and useful information.

“Therefore time has come to strengthen partnership between NEEF and the media practitioners as one way of addressing the information gaps and the perceptions about NEEF,” he said.

Adding that good partnership will help Malawians embracing the existence of NEEF as it is a game changer in as far as economic empowerment is concerned.

SRPC president, Ronald Amos was grateful to NEEF for the platform and urged his fellow media practitioners to take advantage of the existing partnership in improving their economic status.

Amos said time has come for the media practitioners to become self reliant by venturing into economic activities such as farming and other large scale enterprises.

However, even within the partnership, NEEF Chief stressed that his organisation provides loans and not ‘gifts’ saying Media practitioners are required to meet all the requirements to access the loan.

Mdyetseni highlighted that like any statutory institution, for any prospective loan applicant to get the money, will undergo vetting process that takes into consideration of character, capacity, capital, collateral and enabling conditions.

He assured Malawians that NEEF is really non partisan and it exists to serve all people regardless of their localities and home of origin.

The NEEF Chief said unlike previous loan providers, it was established to redress serious ills such as political patronage as well as undesirable working culture that was as a result of maladministration.

On Farm Input Loans, Mdyetseni said since it is undeniable fact that the country is experiencing food scarcity, high inflation rate and foreign exchange shortages, there is higher expectation of achieving massive reduction of maize prices through increased commercial crop production.

NEEF has 26 loan products aimed at contributing to economic development of the nation by empowering youths, women and persons with disabilities and it is striving to achieve a threshold of distributing K500 million per constituency by March, 2025 through its 115 outlets countrywide.