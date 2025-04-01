Still No Prize money from TNM for Super League Awardees…Football Clubs Cry Foul Over Delayed Award Payments

BLANTYRE, MALAWI – The 2024 TNM Super League season may have ended months ago, but the controversy surrounding the delayed payment of awards money to participating clubs and other awardees continues to simmer.

Clubs that participated in the top-flight league are bitter and frustrated with the delay by sponsor TNM Plc to release their awards money, which was promised at the end of the season.

“We are disappointed and frustrated with the delay,” said an official at 2024 Super League champion side Silver Strikers who did not want to be mentioned for fear of being misunderstood.

“We were promised the awards money months ago, but up to now, we have not received anything. The issue is being hushed in some top football circles. We are surprised why, ” he mourned.

His sentiments were echoed by other club officials, who claim that the delay has affected their preparations for the new season.

“The delay is affecting our plans to strengthen our squad and prepare for the new season effectively” said another official at a Blantyre-based club.

“We urge TNM Plc to release the awards money as soon as possible, ” he said.

TNM Plc, the sponsor of the Super League, had promised to pay out a total of MK150 million (approximately USD 200,000) in awards money to the participating clubs.

However, sources close to the matter indicate that the delay is due to some logistical issues, which are being resolved.

In a related sports journalists who won awards in the TNM Media Awards segment have also not recieved their cash prizes.

Efforts to speak to TNM officials were unyielding as their phones went unanswered.

The delay has raised concerns about the relationship between TNM Plc and the Super League clubs, with some clubs threatening to take action if the matter is not resolved soon.

“We will not sit back and watch while TNM Plc delays our awards money,” said another official.

The controversy has cast a shadow over the start of the new season, which is expected to kick off soon.

When Malawi Voice first reported about the delays, we were accused by the sponsor of twisting facts. However our facts were corroborated by our impeccable sources who confided in us that TNM was either broke or failing to meet some of its financial obligations in recent months, including sponsorship and advertising.

Other football analysts have also accused SULOM of not exerting itself fully to ensure winners are paid. They accuse SULOM of being biased against Central Region teams.

“If the 2024 Super League champions were Nyasa Big Bullets or Wanderers, they would have received their money by now. But since it’s Silver from Lilongwe, SULOM and TNM don’t care,” said Matthews Nkhoma, a Silver fan from Mchinji.