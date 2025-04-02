Bushiri’s extradition temporarily halted

…. Awaiting High Court review

The High Court in Lilongwe has temporarily halted the extradition of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, allowing them to remain in Malawi until a final ruling is made on their case.

Judge Mzondi Mvula, who is overseeing the proceedings, has scheduled a hearing for June 12, 2025, where both the defense and prosecution will present their oral arguments.

These arguments will focus on the couple’s request to review the lower court’s decision that approved their extradition to South Africa.

Additionally, the judge has directed both parties to submit their written arguments within 21 days.

A final judgment on the case is expected on August 5, 2025.

The couple is wanted in South Africa on charges of fraud, money laundering, and violation of financial regulations.

Authorities allege that they defrauded investors through illegal financial schemes, amounting to millions of dollars.

The Bushiris, however, have denied any wrongdoing, insisting that they are being persecuted for their religious influence.

In November 2020, the Bushiris fled South Africa under mysterious circumstances while out on bail.

The couple had been arrested earlier that year but were granted bail by a South African court.

Despite strict bail conditions, they managed to leave the country and reappeared in Malawi, claiming their lives were in danger and that they would not receive a fair trial in South Africa.

Following their escape, South African authorities issued arrest warrants and initiated extradition proceedings to have them returned to face trial.

However, the legal process in Malawi has faced numerous delays, with the Bushiris continuing to challenge their extradition in court.

Earlier, Judge Madalitso Chimwaza had granted a 30-day stay on the extradition order, which remains in effect until March 13, 2025.

She also instructed the defense to formally apply for bail within that period.

The case continues to attract significant public attention, as the final decision on the extradition will determine whether the Bushiris will be sent back to South Africa to stand trial.