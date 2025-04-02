spot_imgspot_img
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Police Chief Yolamu Denies Receiving Directive from Chakwera

Inspector General of Police Merlyne Yolamu has denied ever receiving a directive from President Lazarus Chakwera or any government minister regarding police operations, as concerns grow over allegations that law enforcement is being used to serve the interests of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Speaking before Parliament’s security committee, Yolamu stated, “Since my appointment as Inspector General, I have never received a call from the President or any minister instructing me on how to run police operations.”

Her statement comes amid rising political violence, with opposition parties and civil society accusing the police of protecting armed ruling party supporters.

In recent months, there have been several incidents where police allegedly turned a blind eye to violence committed by MCP-linked groups.

One such incident occurred in Mponela, where suspected MCP youth militia, armed with pangas, disrupted an opposition rally, attacking attendees while police officers stood by.

In Nsundwe, opposition supporters were reportedly assaulted by ruling party cadres, yet no arrests were made.

Despite these accusations, Yolamu insisted that the police remain independent.

“The Malawi Police Service operates within the law and does not take political instructions. Our duty is to serve and protect all Malawians regardless of their political affiliations,” she added.

However, critics argue that the lack of police action in these cases suggests otherwise, fueling public perception that the police force is being weaponized for political purposes.

