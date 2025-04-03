Mwenifumbo says NDP’s potential to transform Malawi unbeatable

National Development Party (NDP) president Frank Mwenifumbo says his party has unbeatable potential in as far as transforming the country is concerned.

Mwenifumbo said on Wednesday, on the sidelines of an interview which sought whether NDP would be fielding candidates in all of the country’s constituencies, that the party’s stand to go solo in the September 16 general elections stands.

“NDP is still confident that it can lead this country independently. We believe that forming alliances for the sake of gaining power often results in compromises that hinder real development. NDP wants to offer Malawians a fresh start—one where leadership is focused solely on national progress rather than political bargaining,” said Mwenifumbo.

Mwenifumbo mentioned that his party had the much needed qualifications to move Malawi forward.

“Our potential is unbeatable in as far as turning the tables of this country for the better is concerned. You will recall that during my stint at the ministry of agriculture Malawi became a food sufficient.

“We actually managed to donate, during that time, 500 metric tons of rice to Haiti and 1000 metric tons of maize to the kingdoms of Lesotho and Swaziland,” he said.

He also said that with NDP deputy president Dr Chikondi Mpokosa and the secretary general Wakuda Kamanga, the party has a vision, policies, and leadership to steer the country towards economic stability and social progress without depending on alliances with other political groups.

But Mwenifumbo said he was planning to call for a National Executive Committee (NEC) following a public outcry on political coalitions.

“As at now, we are on our own. NDP is not just any other party seeking power but a movement prepared to transform Malawi’s governance system. Nevertheless, on electoral alliances we shall follow the resolution of the NEC,” he said.