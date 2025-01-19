Exclusive Interview With Battle Of Chefs Africa and Family Food Festival Founder And Event Coordinator

The Battle of Chefs Africa is scheduled to take place in Lilongwe and Blantyre this year. Our reporter *Harold Kapindu caught up with Famida *Daud Aly* who is the founder and event coordinator of The Battle of Chefs Africa and Family Food Festival.

Kapindu: Can you please briefly explain what The battle of Chefs Africa is?

Daud Aly: The Battle of Chefs Africa is an electrifying culinary competition that celebrates Africa’s rich and diverse culinary heritage while fostering innovation and creativity in the kitchen. Since its inception, the competition has identified and showcased talented, motivated chefs who compete for the ultimate culinary crown. Combining the excitement of competition with community empowerment, The Battle of Chefs Africa aims to elevate the culinary industry while creating lasting social impact.

Kapindu: Where and when are the auditions taking place?

Daud Aly: We have auditions on 22 and 23 February at BICC in Lilongwe and 4 and 5 April at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

Kapindu: Who is eligible to contest?

Daud Aly: Anyone with a passion for cooking.

Kapindu: How many chefs are you looking for in Malawi? Where and when will the final take place?

Daud Aly: We are looking for the top 30 chefs/cooks from Malawi to compete. The final will take place at a prestigious venue, with the date to be revealed soon.

Kapindu: Can you disclose who the judges will be?

Daud Aly: Judges for the competition will be a panel of people with experience and knowledge of different types of cuisine. Their identities will be disclosed at the auditions.

Kapindu: Anything else you want to share?

Daud Aly: This is an excellent opportunity for chefs to gain international recognition, build connections, and elevate talent in Africa on a global stage. We encourage all chefs in Malawi to apply and be part of this exciting competition. We also would like to encourage companies to be a part of this great initiative as sponsors.