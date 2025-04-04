We are in shape for new season-Wanderers Gaffer Bob Mpinganjira

Mighty Wanderers FC’s Head Coach, Bob Gerald Mpinganjira says his Club has done adequate homework ahead of the 2025 soccer season.

Speaking to the media on Thursday morning in Blantyre, Mpinganjira says he believes his Club has assembled the arsenal needed to bring honours to Lali Lubani Road.

“We started our preparations in February, we have had several friendly matches and we have also beefed the squad in the process. I believe we have what it takes to compete and bring glory to Lali Lubani.”

Turning to the TNM Super League opener against Blue Eagles FC at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday, the soft spoken gaffer refused to underrate the men in uniform from Area 30.

“Any team that plays in the super league, is a big side. We will not underrate them, we will just go there to play our game and bring results,” said Mpinganjira.

During the presser, the Nomads Head Coach also announced his final squad for 2025 season. Left back Lexon Osman and defending midfielder, Davie Chikaonda have earned promotion from Wanderers’ Reserve side as semi-seniors players.

On the other hand, goal minder Chancy Mtete from Mzuzu City Hammers, striker Promise Kamwendo from Dedza Dynamos FC, full back Masiya Manda from Civil Service United, goal poacher Blessings Mwalilino and holding midfielder, Nanison Mbewe from Karonga United will have their debut season at the Lali Lubani this season.

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Vincent Mdoka

Chancy Mtete

Dalitso Khungwa

Richard Chipuwa

Defenders:

Lawrence Chaziya

Stanley Sanudi

Masiya Manda

Timothy Silwimba

Emmanuel Nyirenda

Peter Cholopi

Ahmed Kung’unde

Chimwemwe Nkhoma

Samson Banda

Lexon Osman

Midfielders:

Nanison Mbewe

Blessings Singini

Felix Zulu

Daniel Kudonto Jnr

Davie Chikaonda

Vitumbiko Kumwenda

Wisdom Mpinganjira

Francisco Madinga

Chifuniro Kamenya

Wallace Adam

Isaac Kaliati

Gaddie Chirwa

Strikers:

Promise Kamwendo

Blessings Mwalilino

Sama Tanjong

Clement Nyondo

