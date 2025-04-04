spot_imgspot_img
Friday, April 4, 2025
It’s Amapiano Saturday in Blantyre

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Blantyre is to be set on Amapiano fire this Saturday by two stars of the beat, Zeze and Joe Icon, courtesy of BeerLand.

Zeze

The setting is Scallas Cafe.

Joe Icon will be performing in Blantyre for the first time.

Joe Icon and Zeze are enjoying the best moments of their time boosted by their current hit songs Ndafika and Go go go, respectively.

Joe Icon

Beerland Director, Kennedy Maluwa said everything is ready for the event and also emphasized that there will be loads of other activities for kids in the afternoon.

Some of the activities include field fued, food tasting, brain teasers, red cup games, card and board games.

Joy Junction has since encouraged parents to bring their kids during the day saying the environment will be child friendly.

