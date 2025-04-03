Adams Cuba Phiri promise stability in Sadfa

Phiri promise to continue with development projects in football

By Alinafe Nyanda

Incumbent general secretary for Salima District Football Association (Sadfa) Adams Cuba Phiri has promised total stability of the organisation once elected as Sadfa chairperson this month.

Phiri made the pledge on Thursday following his interest to contest for the position against the incumbent Salama Abdul.

Sadfa is expected to elect new executive committee on 12 April,2025 in Salima district.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Phiri a sports administrator in football game for close to five decades, said he has a lot to offer to Salima football’s mother body.

“I have come before you today not just as a candidate for the Chairman of Sadfa, but as someone who has lived and breathed the beautiful game of soccer. We have been crying out development projects around the district, and I believe if elected as Chairman, I will make sure there is continuity of decision.“ he pledged.

He further committed to continue championing development programmes in the district and that many can bear witness of his achievements in this area.