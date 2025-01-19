BLUE SUNDAY: Mutharika to address Malawians…DPP gurus shake Malawi with whistle-stops

In a massive show of force, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is pulling out all the stops today, with its top leaders fanning out across the country to mobilize support ahead of the September polls.

Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the DPP leader and former President, will cap off the day’s activities with a national address tonight at 8:30pm.

Mutharika is expected to tackle the pressing issues affecting Malawians, and his address is being eagerly anticipated as a major moment in the party’s campaign.

Meanwhile, DPP’s regional vice presidents are leading the charge in their respective areas. Bright Msaka, Eastern Region Vice President, is on a whistle-stop tour in Zomba, while Joseph Mwanamvekha, Southern Region Vice President, is doing the same in Mulanje.

In Ntandire, Alfred Gangata, Central Region Vice President, will host a mega rally, and in Chitipa, Jappie Mhango, Northern Region Vice President, will hold a rally.

These events are expected to draw large crowds and generate excitement for the party’s campaign.

As the DPP gears up for the September polls, today’s activities mark a significant escalation in the party’s efforts to reconnect with voters and mobilize support.

With Mutharika’s national address tonight, the party is poised to make a major splash and set the tone for the rest of the campaign.

Malawians are increasingly calling for the return of former President Peter Mutharika due to widespread discontent with the current Tonse Alliance administration.

The high cost of living, among other issues, has led many to view Mutharika’s potential comeback as a welcome solution.

Mutharika, who was endorsed by the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in August, is poised to run in the 2025 presidential election. His campaign is expected to capitalize on the perceived failures of the incumbent administration, which has struggled to address the economic challenges facing the country.

With the election looming, Mutharika’s manoeuvrings for a comeback are gaining momentum. Many Malawians are looking to him as a potential saviour, hoping that he can restore stability and prosperity to the nation.