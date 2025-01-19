A busy weekend for Dr Ben Phiri, Activates Campaign in Thyolo Central

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central, Dr. Ben Phiri, has kicked off his campaign for re-election, signaling his readiness to defend his seat in the upcoming polls.

On Saturday, he hosted a political conference comprising of the area committee leaders from Thyolo Central Constituency.

“This is the beginning of a consultative discussion with the constituents as we look forward to another 5-year term,” Dr. Phiri announced through a facebook post.

During the conference, Dr. Phiri reflected on his campaign promises and delivery over the past five years, and brainstormed with his team on the development focus for the next five-year term, set to begin in September 2025.

Dr. Phiri also revealed plans to host a Town Hall meeting with members of the public next week, encouraging everyone to participate and share their ideas, suggestions, questions, and concerns.

“Together we will make Thyolo Central Constituency better,” he emphasized.

In addition to his campaign activities, Dr. Phiri has been busy with various development projects in his constituency.

On Friday, he handed over a donation of four computers to Nachipere Primary School, courtesy of Mr. Duncan Chalulu, a Thyolo native based in the United States.

Dr. Phiri also inspected the construction of a school block funded by Mr. Chalulu, as well as several other development projects in the area, including a health center and staff houses at Namileme, and the Mpando Health Post project.

As Dr. Phiri gears up for his re-election campaign, he remains committed to delivering on his promises and improving the lives of his constituents.

With his proven track record and dedication to development, Dr. Phiri is poised to defend his seat and continue serving the people of Thyolo Central.