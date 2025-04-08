Karonga Councillor Dumps MCP, Joins UTM, Dumps UTM, Joins MCP

In a dramatic political turn, Karonga’s Lupembe Ward Councillor Elisha Bwinga has rejoined the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), weeks after defecting to the UTM.

Bwinga told Zodiak Online this morning that he still considers himself an MCP member, stating that he never signed any formal documents when he was received by UTM.

He emphasized his commitment to the MCP, which he joined in 2019, and expressed readiness to support any candidate who wins the party’s primary elections for the ward.

His return to MCP follows a similar move by Wickson Kaonga, the party’s Chairperson for Karonga Central Constituency, who also recently ditched UTM to rejoin MCP.

Reacting to the development, UTM Spokesperson Felix Njawala said the party has not yet received a resignation letter from Bwinga and is unaware of his departure.