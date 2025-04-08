spot_imgspot_img
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatestKaronga Councillor Dumps MCP, Joins UTM, Dumps UTM, Joins MCP
LatestPolitics

Karonga Councillor Dumps MCP, Joins UTM, Dumps UTM, Joins MCP

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

In a dramatic political turn, Karonga’s Lupembe Ward Councillor Elisha Bwinga has rejoined the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), weeks after defecting to the UTM.

Bwinga told Zodiak Online this morning that he still considers himself an MCP member, stating that he never signed any formal documents when he was received by UTM.

He emphasized his commitment to the MCP, which he joined in 2019, and expressed readiness to support any candidate who wins the party’s primary elections for the ward.

His return to MCP follows a similar move by Wickson Kaonga, the party’s Chairperson for Karonga Central Constituency, who also recently ditched UTM to rejoin MCP.

Reacting to the development, UTM Spokesperson Felix Njawala said the party has not yet received a resignation letter from Bwinga and is unaware of his departure.

Previous article
Kamuzu Stadium Runs Dry as Water Board Disconnects Supply Over Unpaid Bill
Next article
Malawi Palestine Solidarity Movement condemns Israel Foreign Minister’s Visit and Malawi’s Complicity in Apartheid
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true online news from Malawi.

Contact us: editor@malawivoice.com

FOLLOW US

© Malawi Voice News Theme by Noka Inc