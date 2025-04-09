Standard Bank Introduce Yours24/7 Digital Campaign  

Madinga (3rd L): we provide individuals and businesses the tools to succeed in a digital economy

Standard Bank Malawi, a leading financial services provider, has launched its YOURS247 Campaign, reaffirming its dedication to digital innovation and inclusive financial access.

The initiative includes an upgraded mobile banking interface, expanded USSD-based services, and free transfers from bank accounts to mobile wallets, revolutionizing digital banking in Malawi.

A core focus is the enhancement of SME banking via USSD, allowing business owners to conduct transactions without Internet access. This addresses previous limitations where such services were restricted to online platforms, broadening financial access for underserved entrepreneurs.

The campaign also introduces a simplified mobile app interface, enabling seamless account management, loan applications, real-time financial tracking, and bulk payments. Combined with a mobile app, USSD, and online banking, this integrated system ensures 24/7 service availability, reducing reliance on physical branches and empowering customers with convenient financial control.

Philip Madinga, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank Malawi, emphasized the initiative’s benefits; convenience access to banking services at convenience, without being restricted by traditional banking hours, and also efficiency greatly improved, with faster service delivery through digitized processes and reduced wait times and enhancing overall customer satisfaction.

He adds that the initiative will ensure that the banking solutions evolve with the needs providing a dynamic and responsive banking experience with with adaptability.

“Innovation drives progress. By enhancing accessibility and efficiency, we provide individuals and businesses the tools to succeed in a digital economy. YOURS247 is more than a campaign; it is a pledge to empower Malawians and accelerate national growth.” said Madinga.

The platform also streamlines SME operations, allowing easy switching between personal and business banking. Entrepreneurs can schedule payments, monitor cash flow, and access financing swiftly, boosting productivity. Free account-to-wallet transfers further lower costs, enhancing financial flexibility for all users.

“As Standard Bank, we know life doesn’t pause, and neither should your bank. Standard Bank has a new face and needs to give back to the customers, and this initiative is feedback from the customers. This feature will allow SME clients who have enterprise accounts to access their bank through*247#, and the services will be more efficient and accessible for everyone.

“At Standard Bank, we understand that in today’s fast-paced world, our customers need banking solutions that are always available and tailored to their unique lifestyles, Yours 247 is grounded in the powerful truth, that’s why we are committed to enhancing service delivery by digitizing processes that will enable you to transact conveniently, borrow quickly and be able to conduct a lot of banking with just a touch of a bottom,” said Madinga.

Aligned with Malawi’s economic development objectives, Standard Bank Malawi’s digital transformation underscores its commitment to inclusive, innovative, and growth-oriented financial services. The YOURS247 Campaign reflects the bank’s mission to equip Malawians with advanced solutions that foster prosperity.