Tobacco market opens with mixed feelings on prices

President Chakwera officiary opened the market

By Martha Chikoti

The 2024/2025 tobacco market season has officially kicked off at Auction Holdings Limited in Kanengo, Lilongwe with majority of farmers expressing displeasure over prices offered by buyers.

Despite the promising start with farmers selling their leaf at $3.20 per kilogram, some farmers were offered around $1 per kilogram.

This resulted in unpleasant scenes as some farmers were seen protesting the prices and verbally attacking buyers. In the morning before the market was officially opened, officials had to temporarily suspend sales to bring calm in the auction floors.

Some of the farmers who expressed dissatisfaction with prices produced the leaf through loans and stated that if prices remain low many will fail to service those loans as well as manage to pay for other expenses.

When officially opening the market, President Lazarus Chakwera commended farmers for their vital contribution to Malawi economy.

He said the country cannot talk of hospitals, good roads, and schools without mentioning the foreign exchange that farmers bring into the country to support various projects.

In his remarks Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale expressed optimism about the current market prices, saying farmers will now afford a smile.

“If prices continue to be like this, the agriculture industry will be the best, and many farmers will venture into farming,” he added.

Kawale praised President Chakwera for fostering a good working relationship between the ministry and buyers.

Also, some farmers have faced difficulties with delayed payments, highlighting the need for improved payment systems.

The opening of the 2024/2025 tobacco market season at AHL floors in Kanengo marks a significant milestone for Malawi’s agricultural sector. Sustaining the good prices will boost the industry, encouraging more people to engage in farming.

Production is projected to increase from 135 million kilograms last year to 170 million kilograms this year. The tobacco industry is expected to continue growing, with 11 companies participating in the 2024/2025 selling season.