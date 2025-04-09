265 Energy Celebrates 7th Anniversary with Special Offers and Milestones in Sustainable Energy Solutions

265 Energy, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions in Malawi, is excited to announce its 7th anniversary celebration, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey of providing sustainable energy alternatives to households, businesses, and institutions across the country.

To commemorate this achievement, 265 Energy is offering a range of exciting activities throughout the month of April.

These include a 10% discount on all solar products, making it easier and more affordable for customers to switch to clean and sustainable energy solutions.

Additionally, on April 10, 2025, 265 Energy will officially open its new location at Golden Peacock Mall in Lilongwe.

To mark this milestone, the first 10 customers who purchase any 265 Energy product at the new site will receive exclusive t-shirts, with additional small gifts available for other shoppers.

In its seven years of operation, 265 Energy has played a vital role in advancing the use of renewable energy across Malawi.

The company has helped schools transition from firewood to LPG, promoting a cleaner and more sustainable energy source. Furthermore, 265 Energy has successfully distributed over 10,000 3kg gas cylinders, expanding access to clean energy across the country.

The company has also established partnerships to provide solar financing options, making it easier for households and businesses to adopt renewable energy solutions.

“We remain committed to providing affordable, clean, and sustainable energy solutions that contribute to the growth and development of Malawi,” said Philip White, Public Relations Officer at 265 Energy.

“Our goal is to continue driving change in the renewable energy sector and expand access to energy across the nation.”

Founded in 2018, 265 Energy is a leading energy solutions provider based in Malawi, specializing in solar and gas energy systems. The company is dedicated to helping households, businesses, and institutions transition to renewable energy, thereby reducing reliance on traditional, non-sustainable energy sources.

With a focus on sustainability, 265 Energy strives to make a positive impact on the environment and the economy, improving the lives of Malawians.