NEEF Sets Record Straight: We’re a Loans Entity, Not Grants

The National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) has clarified that it is a loans entity, not a grants body, emphasizing that it traces and collects the money given to eligible citizens.

NEEF Chief Executive Officer Humphrey Mdyetseni made the remarks during a stakeholder consultative meeting with the Southern Region Press Club (SRPC) on Saturday.

Mdyetseni stressed that NEEF’s primary objective is to provide loans to empower citizens economically, rather than offering grants.

“It is to be noted that NEEF is a loans entity and not grants entity as other people would want it to be perceived,” Mdyetseni said.

He added: “NEEF traces and collects the money that is given to eligible citizens.”

Minister of Information and Digitalization Moses Kunkuyu, who attended the meeting, underscored the importance of accurate reporting on NEEF’s initiatives.

“The Ministry of Information and NEEF are committed to building a strong partnership with the media to empower Malawians with knowledge about initiatives that can improve their lives,” Kunkuyu said.

Kunkuyu also encouraged journalists to promote NEEF’s vision, saying “You should not just be publicizing NEEF’s initiatives, but also consider becoming beneficiaries of its services and products.”

Southern Region Press Club President Ronald Amos welcomed the partnership between NEEF and the media, expressing his commitment to promoting accurate and balanced reporting on NEEF’s activities.