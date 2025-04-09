spot_imgspot_img
Let’s safeguard interests of tobacco farmers-Chakwera

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has said there is need to safeguard the interests of tobacco farmers, by recognising their crucial role in shaping the country’s economy.

He made the remarks on Wednesday, during the official opening of the 2024/2025 Tobacco Market Season at the Auction Holdings Ground in Kanengo, Lilongwe.

President Chakwera noted that tobacco farmers are pivotal in stabilising the Malawi Kwacha and generating foreign exchange, which supports the country’s development.

Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale commended farmers for producing high-quality tobacco, a development that has impressed both the ministry and tobacco buyers.

He expressed optimism that this year’s market season will offer favourable prices for farmers who have brought quality tobacco to the market.

Speaking earlier, Tobacco Commission Chairperson Dr Godfrey Chapola commended President Chakwera for his commitment in ensuring that farmers receive good prices for their crop.

He revealed that this year’s tobacco production has increased to 170 million kilograms, up from 133 million kilograms last year, adding that buyers had previously shown willingness to purchase up to 200 million kilograms.

