NEEF Fertilizer Loans, a Game Changer

The National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) fertilizer loan program has been hailed by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) as a game-changer in supporting smallholder farmers.

Robert Mkwezalamba, representative of the Black Economic Empowerment Movement, described the program as a resounding success, citing its impressive reach and impact on farmers in the Southern Region.

The program, which aims to provide cash and fertilizer to farmers, has distributed over 128,000 bags of fertilizer so far, benefiting over 35,000 farmers from the Southern Region alone.

Mkwezalamba noted that despite some challenges, including erratic rainfall, the initiative has shown promising results.

“On the other hand, we have some positive areas like Mulanje and some parts of Chiradzulu who received reasonable rains. And it is the belief that when they apply the fertilizer, they’re going to have bumper yields,” he said.

Mkwezalamba called on the government to increase funding to NEEF to reach more farmers.

“So as the CSOs, we have endorsed this program, and we are calling upon more funding to NIF to ensure that more farmers benefit,” he urged.

In a related development, Tapulumuka Thombozi, Board Director of NEEF, emphasized the importance of responsible use of the fertilizer loans.

“We are urging beneficiaries to use the fertilizers responsibly for the country to be food secure,” Thombozi said during a fertilizer distribution exercise at Mponela, Dowa.

Victor Phiri, a beneficiary from Chimwaza trading centre, expressed gratitude for the initiative, saying it will significantly benefit and improve livelihoods.