Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Kamuzu Stadium Runs Dry as Water Board Disconnects Supply Over Unpaid Bill

Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre is currently without water following a disconnection by the Blantyre Water Board due to an outstanding bill of K40 million, the Minister of Youth and Sports has confirmed.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, McMillan Mwale, the government has already released funds to settle the debt, and the ministry is working to clear the bill within the week.

Despite the water challenges, the stadium went ahead to host two TNM Super League matches last weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Kamuzu Stadium is also set to host the Airtel Top 8 clash between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Creck Sporting this coming weekend, with authorities hopeful that the water supply will be restored before the match.

