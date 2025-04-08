Churches should lead in condemning violence-Chakwera

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has challenged the CCAP General Assembly to take a leading role in encouraging the citizenry to promote peace as the country heads towards the September 2025 polls.

Dr Chakwera said this after meeting the leadership of the CCAP General Assembly at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs, Reverend Brian Kamwendo, said the meeting was crucial as it sought to foster peace and unity among Malawians.

Reverend Kamwendo said during the Synod’s meeting with President Chakwera, the leaders commended the President for being at the forefront in condemning political violence in the country.

He said Dr Chakwera also shared his concerns on the climatic challenges affecting the country, calling on Malawians to venture into winter cropping as one way of averting possible hunger.

CCAP General Assembly Moderator, Reverend Biswick Chimbalu Nkhoma, said the assembly decided to meet the President to thank him for his support during the church’s 100 years centenary celebrations last year.

He said the church also assured the President of a cordial working relationship in curbing violence ahead of the general elections.

“We have a great catchment of people and we believe people will understand our calls not to indulge in any political violence ahead of the polls,” he said