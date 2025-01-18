Ching’oma Meets MCP Veterans, Urges Support for Chakwera

Ezekiel Ching’oma, Malawi’s Minister of Homeland Security, on Saturday held a meeting with veteran members of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) from Chitipa and Karonga districts. This meeting follows his attendance at a funeral ceremony in Chitipa, where he paid his respect to the father of Dr. Steven Kayuni, the Principal Secretary for the Homeland Security Ministry.

During his address, Ching’oma praised the party veterans for being the guardians of the MCP’s legacy and values. He encouraged them to continue supporting MCP and it’s leader President Lazarus Chakwera and the MCP in the upcoming 2025 tripartite election. This meeting showcases the Minister’s dedication to engaging with grassroots supporters and strengthening the party’s momentum.

As a staunch advocate for peace and stability, Ching’oma has consistently condemned political violence, promoting a culture of tolerance and respect within the MCP. The Saturday’s meeting reinforces his commitment to unity and cooperation within the party.