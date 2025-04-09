Fuel Prices, Exchange Rates, Economic Stability: A Testament to DPP’s Sound Leadership

Under the visionary leadership of His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, Malawi experienced one of its most stable and promising economic periods in decades. From 2014 to 2020, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government implemented a focused and disciplined macroeconomic strategy that brought real relief to Malawians, restored national confidence, and attracted renewed international credibility.

FUEL PRICE STABILISATION

When the DPP assumed power in 2014, Malawi was grappling with erratic fuel supplies, frequent shortages, and volatile pump prices. The government quickly took decisive steps to stabilize the sector and guarantee steady fuel availability. Among the key achievements:

Construction of strategic fuel reserves in Blantyre, Lilongwe, and Mzuzu, with a total capacity of 60 million litres — the highest ever in Malawi’s history.

Strengthened procurement systems and supply chain mechanisms to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability nationwide.

Promotion of bio-ethanol and biodiesel production to reduce reliance on imported fuel and safeguard against global price fluctuations.

These measures successfully stabilized fuel prices and ensured consistent supply, enabling businesses to operate with predictability and households to plan their expenditures with confidence.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND CURRENCY STABILITY

The DPP inherited a fragile economy in 2014, with foreign exchange reserves covering less than one month of imports and an inflation rate of 27%. The Malawi Kwacha was weak and vulnerable. Under Prof. Mutharika’s administration, that changed dramatically.

Inflation was reduced to single digits, reaching 8% by 2018 — a remarkable turnaround.

Foreign exchange reserves improved significantly, covering over six months of imports — the highest level ever achieved in post-independence Malawi.

The Malawi Kwacha was stabilized, restoring investor and business confidence in the financial system.

This created a foundation for economic planning, business growth, and household stability — a sharp contrast to the uncertainty that preceded the DPP era.

BROAD BASED ECONOMIC GROWTH

With a strong macroeconomic framework in place, the DPP government stimulated the broader economy. Some of the notable accomplishments included:

GDP growth above 5%, with projections targeting over 6% sustained growth.

An average of 251,222 jobs created annually, particularly benefitting the youth.

Establishment of the Malawi Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (MAIC) to finance agro-industrialization and entrepreneurship.

Strategic infrastructure investments to unlock rural economic potential.

These achievements were not accidental. They were the result of thoughtful planning, fiscal discipline, and effective implementation under the DPP administration.

A CALL TO RETURN TO THE PROVEN LEADERSHIP

These successes were made possible because of the able leadership of His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party.

Today, Malawians are once again suffering under severe economic hardship. The Chakwera administration has failed to sustain the gains made by the DPP. The economy has been thrown into disarray, with widespread suffering:

Unprecedented inflation has crushed household budgets.

The Malawi Kwacha has been recklessly devalued multiple times under Chakwera’s watch.

In 2020, it stood at approximately MK732/USD.

By the end of 2023, it plunged to nearly MK2,000/USD.

That’s an over 160% cumulative devaluation, driving up the cost of imports, fuel, food, and medicine.

This has eroded people’s incomes, destroyed savings, and led to the collapse of many small businesses. The youth are struggling to find jobs. The cost of living is unbearable. And hope is fading.

Malawi cannot afford another five years of economic mismanagement. We need a return to proven leadership. We need to bring back the vision, discipline, and stability that defined the DPP era under Prof. Mutharika.

This coming September, let us vote for a better Malawi. Let us restore economic dignity. Let us choose a leadership that has walked the talk and delivered real results.

Let us bring back Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika. Let us bring back the DPP.

DPP WOYEEE! APM WOYEEE! MALAWI WOYEEE!