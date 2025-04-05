LILONGWE GOES GREEN: ACA Plants 100 Trees at Chimwasongwe Primary School

African Climate Alliance has planted 100 trees at Chimwasongwe Primary School in Lilongwe, marking a significant step towards environmental conservation in Malawi.

According to Symon Satiele, a graduated ambassador of ACA, the initiative aims to promote environmental sustainability and encourage community involvement in tree planting and care.

“We are committed to taking care of the planted trees and ensuring their growth and survival,” said Satiele.

The Head Teacher of Chimwasongwe Primary School, Ruth Michael, expressed gratitude towards the ambassador for initiating the project.

“We appreciate the efforts of the African Climate Alliance in promoting environmental conservation and sustainability in our community,” said Michael.

Students Clever Kholowa and Patience Ngezenge committed to taking care of the trees, ensuring their growth and survival.

“We are excited to be part of this initiative and contribute to the beautification of our school and community,” said Kholowa.

The tree-planting event aligns with Malawi’s 2024/2025 National Forest Season, officially launched by Vice President Dr. Michael Usi in December.

The government aims to plant 40.1 million seedlings this season, following last year’s successful planting of 39 million trees, 60% of which survived.

The African Climate Alliance is a grassroots organization fighting for environmental and social justice, with a focus on uplifting Afrocentric climate solutions and empowering individuals to take action.

Their efforts extend beyond South Africa, with allies in eight African countries.