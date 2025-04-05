SRPC Fundraiser: Black Missionaries, Club 247 join forces for a cause

The Southern Region Press Club (SRPC) has teamed up with renowned reggae band Black Missionaries and Club 247 to host a fundraising concert on April 20, 2025.

The event aims to raise funds for the development of SRPC’s cooperative farm in Whayo Village, Traditional Authority Kapeni, Blantyre.

According to SRPC President Ronald Amos, the cooperative farm is part of a broader initiative to promote financial independence among journalists in the region.

“We are campaigning to transform the financial lives of our members by promoting an investment-driven spirit, ultimately achieving an independent media in the country,” he said.

The concert will feature the debut of four new tracks from Black Missionaries’ upcoming album, Kuyimba 13, marking their return after a five-year hiatus from releasing new music.

Club 247 Director McDonald Soko expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the strong ties between the entertainment sector and the media.

The fundraising show will take place at Club 247, near Kameza Roundabout in Blantyre, on April 20, 2025.

The event promises to be an unforgettable experience, with great music, good company, and a chance to support a worthy cause.

The Southern Region Press Club (SRPC) was established with a vision to foster solidarity and collaboration among media practitioners.

Rooted in a profound understanding that economic empowerment is the cornerstone of journalists’ independence, SRPC aims to unify the force for the journalist community in the southern and eastern parts of Malawi.