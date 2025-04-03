4 Lucky Bettors become multi-millionaires from BetYanga

Mponda (L) handing over dummy cheque to lucky winner

By Martha Chikoti

Four individuals are celebrating a massive win after emerging winners of BetYanga, a product of SupaPesa, taking home a combined total of millions of kwachas.

Public Relations Manager for SupaPesa BetYanga, Jessica Mponda expressed delight at seeing customers win life-changing amounts, demonstrating the platform’s positive impact on their economic well-being.

Mponda emphasized SupaPesa’s commitment to responsible gaming, acknowledging the potential risks of betting.

“Our platform is restricted to individuals 18+, and we offer features like game rehearsals without real money to promote informed decision-making,” she explained.

Mazowe (C) won K51 million

Patrick Madzowe from Ntchisi District was one of the lucky winners, taking home 51 million Kwacha.

He said as person, the prize has opened up new opportunities for him.

“This money will transform my life,” he exclaimed. “I can now increase my farm produce sales from 600 bags to 1000 bags, creating a better life for myself and my family.” He explained

Another winner, who wished to remain anonymous, received 9 million Kwacha. He said his plan is to use the win to pay off debts and start a new business venture.

SupaPesa BetYanga has been a pioneering force in the gaming industry since 2018.

The company offers three exciting products: Lotto Yanga, Lucky Yanga, and Bet Yanga Online, catering to diverse customer preferences.