Sunday, January 19, 2025
FAMA in tree planting exercise

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Film Association of Malawi (FAMA) is scheduled to plant trees on Tuesday, 21 January 2025, at Mbowe Filling Station in Lilongwe.

According to FAMA President Dorothy Kingston, the association wants to join President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera in promoting a green and clean city around Lilongwe.

Kingston has since called all FAMA members around Lilongwe to come in large numbers to join hands and make the city green.

The Mayor of Lilongwe City, Her Worship, Esther Sagawa and musician Zeze Kingston are expected to grace the occasion which is expected to start at 10 O’clock in the morning.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
