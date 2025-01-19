Jabes Pens Fourth Book

By Harold Kapindu

Renowned writer, Hope Jabes has written and released his fourth book titled “Defying The Odds”.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi Voice, Jabes said the latest book was inspired by passion as a deriving force tower.

“Malawi is on the rise, if we keep this pace we will be recognized globally. It starts with us to grow the industry in Malawi,” he said.

Commenting on the feedback, Jobes said the response is huge online not only on amazon but other planforms like Seller and others.

“The responses are beyond my wildest dreams, beyond the boundaries of Malawi. The book has been exported and bought internationally but also locally. The people are loving reading it even though the reading culture hasn’t yet grown to that level like West or European level,” he narrated.

According to Jabes, this is a great news and progress in publishing industry as he is also a publisher.

“its the profound protruding of impact, art exponential contribution to knowledge body across the global, Africa in particular,” he stated.

Some of his previous books include “Healing form Brokenness” and “Defying Odss”.