Chakwera’s government has lost direction – Gangata

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for Central Region, Alfred Gangata, launched a scathing attack on President Lazarus Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) during a rally in Lilongwe on Sunday.

Gangata claimed that Chakwera’s administration has failed to govern the country effectively, leaving Malawians to suffer under the weight of a high cost of living, fuel scarcity, and other challenges.

“Under Chakwera, Malawians are suffering,” Gangata declared.

“We are facing numerous challenges, and it’s time for a change. I urge all Malawians to vote for Peter Mutharika and the DPP in the September General elections.”

Gangata’s sentiments were echoed by Norman Chisale, DPP’s Director of Youth, who assured the crowd that the party is ready to address the challenges facing Malawians.

“We have solutions to the problems you are facing,” Chisale said.

Mary Navicha, DPP’s Director of Women, also highlighted the challenges women are facing under Chakwera’s administration.

The rally, which was attended by thousands of people, was seen as a show of strength for the DPP ahead of the September elections.

Despite the MCP’s efforts to discredit the rally, the massive turnout sent a clear message that the DPP is a force to be reckoned with in Malawian politics.

As Gangata emphasized, “It’s time for change, and the DPP is ready to lead that change.”