Desert Igwe Unveils Latest Single, ‘Nintendo’: Tribute to Healthy Relationships

By Harold Kapindu

Malawi’s music scene is abuzz with the latest release from the talented Desert Igwe who has just released a new a song titled “Nintendo”.

According to Desert Eagle, also popularly known as Igwe, the song is a testament to his versatility and skill in the Afro Dancehall genre.

Produced by the young and talented DJ Karibs in Zomba, Malawi, “Nintendo” is a catchy and upbeat track that explores the theme of healthy relationships.

“The song delves into the world of games lovers play, showcasing the fun and flirtation that comes with romantic connections,” he said.

In addition, Desert Igwe’s signature showmanship and freestyle skills are on full display in “Nintendo.”

One of Urban music commenter’s, Cricky Justice hailed Desert Eagle, saying, “His ability to seamlessly blend lyrics and rhythm has earned him a reputation as a master of his craft.

“”Nintendo” is a nod to the carefree days of childhood, with Desert Igwe’s lyrics weaving a narrative that’s both playful and introspective. With its irresistible beat and memorable hooks, this song is set to become a fan favorite.”

According to Cricky Justice, Desert Igwe’s signature style shines through in this energetic and addictive song that’s sure to get people moving.

Desert Igwe is back with a brand-new single, “Nintendo”! This infectious track is a fusion of catchy melodies, upbeat rhythms, and nostalgic vibes.

According to Desert Eagle, the release of “Nintendo” is just the beginning, as fans can expect an accompanying video to drop later next month.

With his latest single, Desert Igwe solidifies his position as a force to be reckoned with in the Afro Dancehall world.

“Nintendo” was recorded with @zap_mw.

Groove to the infectious beats of “Nintendo” and experience the artistry of Desert Igwe.