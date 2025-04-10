Tension Mounts in Rumphi Central: Constituents Protest Blocking of Luso Mapesi Gondwe From MCP Primaries

Rumphi, Malawi — Supporters of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in Rumphi Central are gearing up for a protest on Monday, April 14, against the regional leadership’s decision to block Luso Mapesi Gondwe from contesting in the party primaries.

The protesters accuse MCP’s northern leadership of attempting to impose the current MP as the party’s candidate for the September elections, without allowing the people of Rumphi Central the democratic right to choose their representative through primaries.

Luso Mapesi Gondwe, son of the former MP Mapesi Gondwe, has emerged as a popular figure in the constituency. According to local sources, the incumbent MP lacks grassroots support, and party members fear that MCP could lose the seat in September if he is allowed to contest unopposed.

“Why are they refusing to hold primaries in Rumphi Central? What makes the current MP so special?” questioned one angry supporter.

Mapesi Gondwe Fixing Potholes

“This is not about loyalty to President Chakwera, this is about imposing an unpopular candidate on the people. Chiefs and residents alike are united behind Luso Gondwe.”

Supporters argue that Luso has already begun community development projects using his own resources, including road maintenance, and that his deep roots in the area make him the ideal candidate.

“He was born and raised here. He’s one of us. He’s already working for the people, and the people love him,” said another supporter.

The planned demonstrations are aimed at pressuring the party’s national leadership to intervene and ensure that primaries are conducted in Rumphi Central.

“Even our Secretary General, Richard Chimwendo Banda, would be shocked to hear what is happening in Rumphi central. He always champions the will of the people within the party,” the supporter added.

The Matthews Mtumbuka Factor

With high-profile figures such as Dr. Mathews Mtumbuka expected to contest in Rumphi Central under the UTM banner, political analysts warn that MCP risks losing ground if internal divisions persist and public sentiment is ignored.

As the 2025 elections approach, all eyes are now on Rumphi Central, a political hotspot where grassroots voices are demanding to be heard.

Similar controversies are also emerging in Mzimba Central Constituency where the likes of Vitumbiko Mumba are expected to battle it out.