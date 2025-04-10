spot_imgspot_img
Sports

All is set for intercity mayors trophy

By Alinafe Nyanda

The 2024 FDH Bank Intercity Mayors Trophy is poised for an exciting finale on Friday, 11 April at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe.

The games will involve school teams from Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Zomba, that won the just ended Mayors Trophy in their respective cities.

According to Lilongwe City Council Chief Public relations officer Tamara Chafunya her Worship, the Mayor, Esther Sagawa will be the Guest of honour.

“These games will start at 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The sport codes to be played are Football, Netball games and Athletics,” said Chafunya.

Sports analyst Willy Chabwinja has commended LCC and FDH for promoting sports at grassroot level.

He said Mayors Trophy is a celebration of young talents, highlighting intense competition, teamwork, and thrilling finishes.

