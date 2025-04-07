Gangata paints Nkhota-Kota Blue, touts APM’s development blue-prints

Democratic Progressive Party-DPP Vice President for the Central Region Alfred Gangata has amused many Malawians after he stormed Nkhotakota district with three powerful rallies that have shown how MCP can be vulnerable in its so called bedroom.

But the main rally was pitched at Dwangwa Community ground where he lashed out President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his ‘failed policies’ that have plunged the economy for every poor Malawian.

In his remarks, Gangata said Malawians are dead walking now because they trusted power to wrong hands who had no experience of running government or a garage.

“Malawians you are now alone..The leadership that you entrusted to take care of your problems is sleeping on duty hence you are seeing the economy going in South. There is nobody who is caring about your problems now.

“It is my plea that you bring back Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika who has proved record of making food, goods and services at lower prices. During Mutharika era, you didn’t buy bread at K4,000, Sugar at K5,000, Nima soap at K2,000 , school fees at K1 million and forex was all over in the banks,’ he said.

Gangata who was accompanied by several DPP high ranking members such Chimwemwe Chipungu, Norman Chisale among others also accused former Secretary General, madam Jeffrey for swindling 2019 monitors money.