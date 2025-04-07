People Over Politics: Mumba Hands Over Ambulance to his People, touts Chakwera’s vision

MCP’s Executive Committee Member Vitumbiko Mumba has handed over keys for the two ambulances to the Director of Health and Social Services at the Mmbelwa district council.

Engineer Mumba says the donation is in line with government’s efforts of spreading development to all areas.

He has also given K1 million each to Mbalachanda and Euthini health facilities to construct shelters for the vehicles.

Mumba’s rally which shunned by the party’s top to ranking members of the MCP, but went on very well was attended by thousands upon thousands of people from all walks of life.