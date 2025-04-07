spot_imgspot_img
Monday, April 7, 2025
People Over Politics: Mumba Hands Over Ambulance to his People, touts Chakwera’s vision

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

MCP’s Executive Committee Member Vitumbiko Mumba has handed over keys for the two ambulances to the Director of Health and Social Services at the Mmbelwa district council.

Engineer Mumba says the donation is in line with government’s efforts of spreading development to all areas.

He has also given K1 million each to Mbalachanda and Euthini health facilities to construct shelters for the vehicles.

Mumba’s rally which shunned by the party’s top to ranking members of the MCP, but went on very well was attended by thousands upon thousands of people from all walks of life.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
