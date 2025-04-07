spot_imgspot_img
AG Nyirenda Calls for Just, Sustainable Energy Transition in Africa at Paris Arbitration Week

By Malawi Voice

The Attorney General (AG), Honourable Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda, today highlighted Africa’s energy transition as both a moral and economic imperative during his keynote address at Paris Arbitration Week in France.

Expressing gratitude to AfricArb and Reed Smith for their visionary theme, “Energy Transition in Africa: Arbitration at the Crossroads of Sustainability and Development,” the AG underscored the importance of justice, sustainability, and equitable energy solutions.

Nyirenda outlined Africa’s vast renewable energy potential, spanning solar, hydro, and wind resources, against the stark reality of over 600 million citizens without electricity. He characterised this disparity not merely as a challenge, but as a profound opportunity to transform lives and economies.

“Robust legal frameworks, harmonised laws, and effective dispute resolution mechanisms are fundamental to the energy transition,” said the AG, highlighting arbitration as a pivotal tool for reconciling ambition with accountability in disputes shaped by environmental, ethical, and climate considerations.

Proposing key reforms, the AG advocated for arbitration processes that integrate sustainability principles, amplify African voices in international forums, and establish model contracts tailored to clean energy goals.

Nyirenda also showcased Malawi’s strides in clean energy, including investments in solar, hydropower, and biogas projects. He detailed legal reforms aimed at ensuring energy projects are bankable and disputes are predictable.

The AG issued a call to action, urging collaboration over complexity, equity over exclusion, and courage over caution. He affirmed that Africa’s energy transition is a journey of shared dignity, sovereignty, and destiny, aiming for a legal framework that empowers people and safeguards the planet.

Over 500 participants are attending physical and online.

