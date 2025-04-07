Primary Elections Season Heats Up as UTM Joins the Race

UTM Party has announced that it will begin conducting its primary elections on April 27, 2025, as preparations intensify ahead of the September 16 general polls.

UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala told Zodiak Online that the primaries will start in the Southern Region before extending to other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the People’s Party (PP) is also gearing up for the exercise, with Secretary General Ben Chakhame confirming that their primaries are expected to begin next week.

Political analyst Dr. George Chaima has urged all political parties to promote transparency by giving voters the opportunity to freely elect candidates of their choice.

At present, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), United Democratic Front (UDF), and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are already conducting their primary elections across the country.