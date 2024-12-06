Experts hail Chakwera’s UAE trip as key to solving Malawi’s fuel challenges

By Gift Chiponde

LIlongwe, December 5, Mana: Experts in the country have commended President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s recent trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), describing it as a significant step towards addressing the country’s longstanding fuel challenges.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA), Humphrey Mvula emphasized that the new government-to-government fuel deal will greatly enhance the country’s fuel supply and reserves, ensuring that Malawi has sufficient fuel stocks.

He pointed out that President Chakwera’s decision to shift from an open tender market to a government deal provides a solid foundation, as fuel is a crucial product that drives the nation’s economy.

Mvula also stressed that the visit to the UAE would strengthen friendly relations between the two countries, suggesting that both Malawi and the UAE could benefit significantly from this partnership.

“It is commendable that President Chakwera was transparent about who is funding the trip, as some may assume he is using the country’s foreign reserves, which is not the case,” Mvula remarked.

Social commentator Undule Mwakasungula, echoed these sentiments, stating that Malawi needs development partners like the UAE, particularly during challenging times.

However, Mwakasungula urged politicians to avoid politicizing this initiative, stressing that it represents the best solution to the issues that have plagued the country for years.

“My appeal to politicians is to recognize that this is a matter of national interest. I hope all political parties will understand and support President Chakwera’s vision in pursuing such deals,” he stated.

President Chakwera has already arrived in the UAE where he is set to meet His Royal Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, to discuss key strategic issues of mutual benefit and engage in bilateral talks with other senior UAE government officials.