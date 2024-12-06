CDEDI pens BCC, calls for clarity on Kamba Market dispute

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has called on the Blantyre City Council to provide clear information regarding the ongoing issues surrounding Kamba Market.

In a statement released by Sylvester Namiwa, CDEDI is requesting an explanation of the market’s current status following the recent eviction notices issued to traders.

As part of its role in promoting good governance, CDEDI is invoking the Access to Information (ATI) Act to seek answers.

Specifically, CDEDI is requesting among other things official Classification: The market’s designation according to the city’s master plan, Contractual Terms: Information about any agreements made with the investor from Lilongwe, Investor Selection: An explanation of the process used to select the investor and finally Engagement with traders:How the current occupants were engaged.

CDEDI has given the Blantyre City Council a seven-day deadline to respond, stressing the importance of transparency and accountability in public matters.