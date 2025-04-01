LWC Radio Top 20 Group Donates to Bvumbwe Prison Inmates

Living Waters Church (LWC) Radio Top 20 group has donated assorted items to inmates at Bvumbwe Prison in Thyolo.

The donation, which included soap, cooking oil, and other essentials worth thousands of Kwacha, was funded by contributions from group members.

Speaking during the donation, LWC Radio Top 20 chairperson Gift Makwinja said the group wanted to extend love and hope to the inmates.

“We believe that everyone deserves love and care, regardless of their situation,” Makwinja said.

He further said: “This is our way of reminding them that they are not forgotten.”

On her part, Bvumbwe Prison spokesperson Sgt. Mercy Chisale commended LWC for the donation.

“This support means a lot to us,” Chisale said.

She adds: “We struggle with many shortages, and these items will make a difference in the daily lives of the inmates.”

She further urged other well-wishers to emulate the gesture, emphasizing the facility’s pressing needs.

“Our prison lacks many essentials, including food. We call upon individuals and organizations to come forward and help,” she appealed.