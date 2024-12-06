Chakwera Office, Police Most Corrupt, Survey Reveals

A recent survey conducted by Afrobarometer, a pan-African institution, has revealed that a significant percentage of Malawians perceive the Office of the President, led by Lazarus Chakwera, and the Malawi Police Service as the most corrupt institutions in the country.

According to the survey, 44% of respondents believe that the Malawi Police Service is the most corrupt public institution, while 38% think that some senior officials in the Office of the President are corrupt.

The survey, which is part of Afrobarometer’s Round 10 survey, aimed to capture Malawians’ views on the state of corruption, the fight against it, and perceptions of the country’s political processes.

The findings were presented at Mount Soche hotel in Blantyre, featuring a panel discussion with representatives from the media, the Anti-Corruption Bureau, and governance experts.

The survey’s revelations have sparked concerns about the state of corruption in Malawi, particularly within the Office of the President and the Malawi Police Service.