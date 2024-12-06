About 30 Temporary Data Entry Clerks Left Unpaid by Project HOPE Namibia-MA

About 30 temporary data entry clerks hired by Project HOPE Namibia-MA (PHN-MA) under the program “Ana ndi achinyamata patsogolo” are yet to receive their payments two months after completing their assignment.

According to one of the clerks, who spoke to our publication on condition of anonymity, the company has been giving them the runaround whenever they inquire about their payment.

The clerks were hired to enter data from program participant records, with payment ranging from K300,000 to K700,000 depending on the number of forms entered.

As we went to press, officials from Project HOPE Namibia-MA (PHN-MA) were not available to comment on the development.

Meanwhile, some of the clerks have been forced to take legal action against the company in a bid to recover their unpaid wages. The situation has left many of the affected clerks in a state of financial distress.