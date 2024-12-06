Mutharika to Win with Landslide – Afrobarometer

A recent Afrobarometer survey has revealed that former President Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are poised to reclaim government in 2025.

The survey shows that DPP is leading with 43%, while the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera trails behind with 29%.

This development comes as a surprise, given that the same survey revealed that a significant percentage of Malawians perceive the Office of the President, led by Chakwera, and the Malawi Police Service as the most corrupt institutions in the country.

According to the survey, 44% of respondents believe that the Malawi Police Service is the most corrupt public institution, while 38% think that some senior officials in the Office of the President are corrupt.

The survey’s findings on the 2025 elections suggest that Malawians are looking for a change in leadership, despite the incumbent government’s efforts to fight corruption.

The Afrobarometer survey provides valuable insights into the minds of Malawian voters, and its predictions will be closely watched as the country gears up for the 2025 elections.