Mzinda Lifestyle fashion show to host model casting Auditions

By Harold Kapindu

Mzinda Lifestyle fashion show project manager Chris Kunda Dakar

Mzinda Lifestyle fashion show will on 21st December host model casting Auditions in Lilongwe and Blantyre.

The models that will be selected from the casting will join other international models from over 11 countries to perform at Mzinda Lifestyle fashion show on 1 June 2025.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi Voice, Mzinda Lifestyle fashion show project manager Chris Kunda Dakar said the registration for models is still in progress and the main event will take place on 1 June 2025 at BICC Amphitheater.

“Malawi has been hosting different fashion shows before that aims at promoting our local designers and fashion models to a local market. These fashion shows played a significant role in shaping the country’s fashion industry. In as much as these runway shows have promoted our local fashion craft, as a country haven’t yet reached where we were supposed to be in terms of applicating fashion and craft and in addition to that, we haven’t yet used our fashion craft as a tool for boosting the country’s tourism sector and contribute to the country’s GDP.

“It is against this background that Mzinda Lifestyle fashion show was instability to define a true cosmopolitan lifestyle of Morden Africa. The event resonates around the passion for culture, fashion, music, tourism and contemporary arts. It is an event where both local and international fashion enthusiasts, celebrities, travelers and tourism investors converge to define African identity,” Dakar explained.

According to Daka, the 2024 event attracted participants from different African and European countries like USA, Belgium, England, Nigeria, Zambia, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Rwanda, and DRC among many others.