Friday, December 6, 2024
Supreme Court rebuffs Paul Mphwiyo, MWK690 million mansion to be forfeitured

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal challenging the forfeiture of a MWK 690 million mansion in Lilongwe’s Area 43, bonded as bail for former Budget Director Paul Mphwiyo. Mphwiyo, implicated in Malawi’s largest financial scandal.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson, Egrita Ndala, welcomed the ruling, calling it a significant win for justice and accountability.

“This ruling sends a clear message that absconding from justice and undermining the rule of law will have serious consequences,” Ndala stated.

The appeal was filed by Thandizo Mphwiyo, the wife of the accused, who argued that the High Court’s forfeiture order was flawed.

However, a nine-judge Supreme Court panel, led by Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda, unanimously upheld the High Court’s decision.

The panel affirmed that the forfeiture, ordered by Justice Ruth Chinangwa, was lawful and adhered to Malawian legal frameworks.

