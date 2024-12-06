MCP trashes afrobarometer report on APM poised win; declares it will in 2025

The ruling Malawi Congress Party-MCP has trashed the afrobarometer report that has projected that the opposition party, DPP of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika would sweep and win the elections if were held today

But MCP through its Secretary General, Richard Chimwendo Banda has described the polls as worthless as it does not project the true reflection of the political landscape at the moment.

“This research was done while DPP was intact. Currently DPP has been divided into three folds and the overall results can’t be the same. To make matters worse, the research was done while the country was selling through bad patches but now president Dr Lazarus Chakwera has managed to guide the ship to its safety destiny while trashing that no sane person will allow DPP walk back into government offices following its heinous atrocities,” he said.

Chimwendo also trashed the sample size of the research that 1200 people can’t be a good representation of the whole country.

“But I want to make it clear that whichever research will come, MCP will not leave government.