Sinohydro Corp Ltd Under Fire: Malawians demand justice for CK man almost killed by Chinese Nationals

Malawians have taken to social media to demand justice for Silaji Maliwa, a Malawian man who was brutally assaulted by 15 Chinese nationals from Sinohydro Corporation Limited in April this year.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for greater accountability and justice.

Maliwa was working as a pay loader operator at Sinohydro’s premises in Chikwawa District when the incident occurred.

He was accused of stealing diesel from the machine he operated, and was subsequently locked in a room and assaulted with metal bars and pangas until he was unconscious.

Despite the severity of the incident, only two of the Chinese nationals involved were arrested and charged.

Allen Cheng and Peng Yongqia pleaded guilty and were ordered to pay K900,000 as compensation to Maliwa.

However, Maliwa has expressed dissatisfaction with the compensation, describing it as “paltry” considering the severity of his injuries.

Malawians on social media have expressed outrage over the incident, with many calling for justice and greater accountability.

The hashtag #JusticeForMaliwa has been trending on Twitter, with many users sharing their outrage and disgust over the incident.

The incident has also highlighted the need for greater protection for Malawian citizens from abuse by foreign nationals.

The Malawian government has been criticized for its handling of such cases, with many calling for greater accountability and justice.

Maliwa has filed a civil case against Sinohydro, but the case has been delayed, leaving him and his family in limbo.

The delay has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the justice system in Malawi and the ability of citizens to access justice.

As the case continues to unfold, Malawians will be watching closely to see if justice is served.