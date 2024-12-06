DPP Hails Afrobarometer Survey, Vows to restore economic stability once back in power

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has welcomed the latest Afrobarometer survey, which shows the party leading with 43% support, surpassing the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) at 29%.

DPP Secretary General, Peter Mukhito, has hailed the survey’s findings, saying that the party is committed to restoring economic stability and improving the quality of life for every citizen.

“We are acutely aware of the struggles faced by Malawians as a result of these detrimental policies,” Mukhito said.

He adds: “Our priority is to revitalize the economy, ensuring adequate fuel supply, restoring forex reserves, and enhancing food security to alleviate the burdens that Malawians are currently enduring.”

Mukhito’s comments come after the Afrobarometer survey revealed that former President Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) and the DPP are poised to reclaim government in 2025.

The survey also showed that a significant percentage of Malawians perceive the Office of the President, led by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, and the Malawi Police Service as the most corrupt institutions in the country.

According to the survey, 44% of respondents believe that the Malawi Police Service is the most corrupt public institution, while 38% think that some senior officials in the Office of the President are corrupt.

Mukhito has urged all eligible voters to register and make their voices heard in the upcoming elections.

“Your participation is crucial in effecting the change Malawi needs,” he said.

“Together, we can elect a government that is committed to responsible governance and the welfare of its people,” Mukhito added.

The survey’s findings are a clear indication that Malawians have lost hope in President Chakwera’s administration, which has failed to deliver on its campaign promises.

The high cost of living, persistent fuel shortages, and widespread hunger have become a hallmark of the MCP’s governance.

As the country gears up for the 2025 elections, it is clear that Malawians are yearning for a change in leadership, and the DPP is poised to capitalize on the MCP’s failures.