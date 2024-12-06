MCP’s Political Analyst Ayuba James Tears Apart Afrobarometer

Silvester Ayuba James, a renowned political and social advocate, has criticized the newly released Afrobarometer survey, describing it as baseless and biased.

According to Ayuba, the survey fails to indicate the actual places where it was conducted, which raises questions about its credibility.

Ayuba emphasized the importance of conducting surveys transparently and involving individuals from all walks of life to ensure accurate representation of facts on the ground.

“Surveys should be conducted in places where voters make final decisions,” he said.

“If you ask tobacco farmers or any farmers across the country, you might get different responses depending on the locations where the questions are posed.”

Ayuba also pointed out that Afrobarometer had conducted a survey in 2014 projecting that former President Dr. Joyce Banda would win the presidential election, but the results turned out to be different.

“There is a need for Afrobarometer to diversify their approach to prevent confusion among Malawians,” he added.

In response, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwira stated that while it is the right of every institution to conduct surveys of their choice, these organizations should reflect on the perspectives of actual voters rather than just the minority.

Kabwira highlighted the importance of acknowledging how the president has addressed the challenges Malawi has faced since taking office.